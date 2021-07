Even the most apathetic sports fans know the significance of the T206 Honus Wagner baseball card. But despite being one of the rarest and most valued pieces of baseball memorabilia ever created, a print of the former Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop from more than a century ago is perhaps not the most coveted card by Steel City residents. For card collectors like Luke Palmer, that would be Roberto Clemente’s Topps 1955 rookie card, which passionate fans like himself can more reasonably dream of owning one day.