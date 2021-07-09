Get to know the plant that showed up in the National Spelling Bee finals

Last night 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde made Scripps National Spelling Bee history—and introduced the world to a stunning piece of nature. Avant-garde’s winning word was Murraya, a genus of flowering citrus tree that comes from eastern Asia and Australia. Charles Linnaeus, the first botanist to formally describe the plant, gave it a Latin name inspired by one of his Swedish botany students. And it sounds more like Maria than Mariah (though the contest did end on a high note yesterday).