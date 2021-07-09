Obituaries, week of July 14, 2021

Mehmet died peacefully at his Atmore home surrounded by his wife, Lynn, brother-in-law, Bill Pennington, and Hospice nurse, Donna S. Mehmet was born in the Izmir Province, Turkey. He came to the US in 1991 where he acquired a Green Card and began working in the pizza industry. Over the next decade, Mehmet worked his way up from a dish washer with limited English skills to general manager in charge of his own store. Mehmet made the choice to become an American citizen and on August 19, 2000, he took the solemn oath to protect and serve the United States. Mehmet found a passion for food and culinary arts and in 2001 applied to culinary school at Johnson & Wales University. He was accepted and entered the program in Charleston, SC. In 2005, Mehmet graduated Magna Cum Laude and gained employment with a very prestigious retirement community in Charleston. He was the community favorite for his sense of humor and exotic food creations.