VIDEO: Ever Seen A Bald Eagle Swim?

It's amazing how many animals in the world that you wouldn't think would be good swimmers are, in fact, very good swimmers. Bears, for one. Moose, for another.

But we have to admit that we wouldn't have thought bald eagles, America's symbolic animal, would be able to swim for 12 minutes while clutching something in it's talons, but that's exactly what this video shows.

Probably taken in British Columbia, the video shows a bald eagle swimming for 12 minutes while it struggles to get a fish to some dry ground so he can dig in.

In the words of the gentleman who filmed the footage, "I watched this Bald Eagle swoop down and grab a fish but it was too heavy to lift so it started swimming towards a log. I started filming after the eagle had already been swimming for over five minutes."

Eventually, as you can tell by the footage, the eagle manages to reach a fallen log in the shallows. It climbs aboard, and begins to enjoy it's VERY hard-earned lunch.

See the whole video below, and leave a comment if you've ever seen a bald eagle swim!

