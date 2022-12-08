ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

VIDEO: Mountain Lion Struggles With Taking Down Big Buck

By Joe Shelton
Distinctly Montana
 5 days ago
VIDEO: Mountain Lion Struggles With Taking Down Big Buck Video Wildlife
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKsqv_0aser8k900

Source: Youtube channel ViralHog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0uo1_0aser8k900

Source: Youtube channel ViralHog

[WARNING: This video contains foul language.  Watch at your own discretion...]

Mountain lions are tenacious hunters, and often their attacks on prey amount to a war of attrition, as seen in this dramatic video shot in Colorado.

A group of men were going ice fishing, as they do every year, and this year they decided to go to the Blue Mesa Reservoir in Colorado.  Every year, they say, they always joke about seeing a mountain lion, and this time they really did - in fact, they had a much more dramatic sighting than usual.  As the video's uploader says, "This time guys, I'm not joking, and it's in our backyard."

One night, right outside their cabin, they were amazed to find that a mountain lion had attacked an 4-point muley buck, clamping its mouth around the front of the buck's face and refusing to let go.  The mountain lion largely lets its body go slack, so that the buck, in its efforts to free itself, is forced to lift and carry the bodyweight of the mountain lion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rI0M3_0aser8k900

Source: Youtube channel ViralHog

The men taking the video express a desire to help the buck, even suggesting at one point that they kill the mountain lion (not a great idea) or that they "call the department of wildlife," although its not particuarly likely that the Department of Wildlife (presumably they mean Colorado Parks and Wildlife) would come out and stop nature from taking its course.

But we don't blame them - it can be distressing to see a beautiful animal brutally killed.  Even so, it's the call of the wild.

See the whole video below!

Source: Youtube channel ViralHog

Comments / 16

Michael Bender
2021-07-10

Nature can be harsh but it's better to leave it alone. Animals don't have the ability to just go out and shoot thier prey, they have to use teeth, claws and talons to bring down thier food for survival.

Reply
9
Sean Rawlinson
2021-07-10

I'd have shot the mountain lion in the head. sorry, but if you are hunting that close on my homestead. you've got to go. that could have been my dog, chickens, youngins going on the porch, etc.

Reply(1)
11
Sandra George
2021-07-10

Well any smart person would leave the cat and buck alone !! And after the cat ate his fill , and hung his kill in a tree , and split for the day !! BAM !!! NO BACK STRAP FOR HIM !!

Reply(4)
5
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

Montana State
