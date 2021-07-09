Cancel
Athens, OH

Athens man faces years in prison for revenge porn, stalking and menacing

By Corinne Colbert Athens NEWS Editor
Athens News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Athens man faces eight to 12 years in prison for stalking, harassing and posting nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend — some of which were taken while she was a minor. Patrick Crist, 27, pleaded guilty Friday to eight charges, including extortion, stalking, harassment, nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, according to a press release from the Athens County County Prosecutor's Office.

