Athens man faces years in prison for revenge porn, stalking and menacing
An Athens man faces eight to 12 years in prison for stalking, harassing and posting nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend — some of which were taken while she was a minor. Patrick Crist, 27, pleaded guilty Friday to eight charges, including extortion, stalking, harassment, nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, according to a press release from the Athens County County Prosecutor's Office.www.athensnews.com
