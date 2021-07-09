Nets hire David Vanterpool as an assistant coach
The Brooklyn Nets have named David Vanterpool as an assistant coach on Head Coach Steve Nash’s staff. Vanterpool comes to Brooklyn after serving the past two seasons (2019-21) as the associate head coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the previous seven seasons (2012-19) as an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers. Additionally, Vanterpool spent two years (2010-12) in the Oklahoma City Thunder front office as director of pro personnel. Prior to beginning his NBA coaching career, Vanterpool spent three years (2007-10) as an assistant coach with CSKA Moscow, helping lead the team to three Russian League championships and the 2008 EuroLeague title. Vanterpool also previously served as an assistant coach with the Canadian Men’s National Team.www.insidehoops.com
Comments / 0