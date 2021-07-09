Sterling Hayden: The Hollywood Star That Left the Silver Screen to Become a Spy
It almost sounds like a classic Hollywood screenplay: A handsome Hollywood leading man leaves fame and fortune behind to become a real-life spy. During World War II, Sterling Hayden did exactly that. He left a promising career on the silver screen to join General William “Wild Bill” Donovan and the “glorious amateurs” of America’s first spy Agency, the legendary Office of Strategy Services (OSS).www.cia.gov
Comments / 0