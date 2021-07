SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — "So we had a representation of different eras, which is unique," said Kim Stoner, Santa Cruz Surfing Museum historian. The Santa Cruz Surfing Museum is celebrating 35 years of history by inducting four historic boards to their collection on Saturday. The boards all having ties to the Santa Cruz area. The Fred Hunt board was built in the 1930s by Hunt himself. Hunt was a San Deigo-born dedicated surfer in the Santa Cruz Surfing Club. Club members found the board in Nevada, with the donation of the Hunt family.