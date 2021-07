Mehmet Yurdakul1 January 1962 – 1 July 2021 Mehmet died peacefully at his Atmore home surrounded by his wife, Lynn, brother-in-law, Bill Pennington, and Hospice nurse, Donna S. Mehmet was born in the Izmir Province, Turkey. He came to the US in 1991 where he acquired a Green Card and began working in the pizza industry. Over the next decade, Mehmet worked his way up from a dish washer with…