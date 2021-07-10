Cancel
Vulnerable Oregonians look to protect themselves from future heat waves

By Kellee Azar, KATU News
ktvo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Triple-digit temperatures in Oregon led to triple-digit deaths. The state reporting roughly 115 deaths related to heat. Of those, 83 fatalities have been confirmed as caused by hyperthermia, and 32 more are suspected to be heat-related but investigations are still pending, according to the Oregon State Police on Friday. So far, four deaths that were included in preliminary counts have been ruled out, deemed not caused by the heat wave.

