How will the governor’s COVID conversations go?

Tennessee Republicans — who evidently have a very selective interpretation of what it means to be pro-choice — have successfully pressured the state's Department of Health to end all vaccine outreach directed towards children and teenagers. According to an internal report first circulated on Friday and obtained by The Tennessean this week, the Health Department will now follow a strict set of guidelines: It will be unable to remind teenagers to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and also ban vaccination events on school campuses. The rules will extend to all other vaccines, including the flu shot and HPV vaccine.