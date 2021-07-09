New way to file for social services

The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) announced Friday their distribution plan for pandemic-related food assistance benefits (P-EBT) for eligible Iowa children under the age of six. Through the federal Continuing Appropriations Act of 2021 and other extensions, states can issue benefits to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households who were impacted by school changes or closures in their area caused by COVID-19. P-EBT is limited to children who received SNAP benefits between October 2020 and May 2021. Benefits for October through March, totaling $518.32, will be loaded to the household’s account by Tuesday, July 20. April and May’s benefits will be added between Aug. 11 and Aug. 20. Allotments are the same for each eligible child, regardless of county and varies slightly from month to month based on the statewide average of school days missed due to COVID. Adult, Child and Family Services Administrator, Janee Harvey, says, “The COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult for families to meet the nutritional needs of their children. These additional benefits will make it easier for parents to access health and nutritious food for their young children.” For more information about the P-EBT program, follow the link included below this story or contact DHS directly at 1-800-359-5802.