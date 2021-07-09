Cancel
Loudon, TN

Jean Moses Joines

dailypostathenian.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean Moses Joines, 86, of Tellico Village, Loudon, passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at home. She was born in McMinn County. She graduated from Etowah High School in 1953 and Tennessee Tech University in 1957. She was preceded in death by her mother, Hannah Armstrong Moses; infant sister, Ella Jane; and father, Henry Franklin Moses. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William Kennard Joines; two sons, William Keith “Bill” Joines and Kyle Matthew Joines; grandson, Kenneth Alexander Joines; three sisters, Joan Moore, Jerrie (Bobby) Guthrey and Jackie Rose; five nieces and three nephews. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Joines-Wilson Cemetery at Chestua Baptist Church, located at 790 Chestua Road in Madisonville, with Emily Goins, associate pastor of Northwest Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Ga., officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to the following are appreciated please: Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department, 210 Chota Road, Loudon, TN 37774; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN; or Joines-Wilson Cemetery Fund, c/o Chestua Baptist Church, 790 Chestua Road, Madisonville, TN 37354. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville.

www.dailypostathenian.com

