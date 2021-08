Chavis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-4 victory over Toronto on Wednesday. Chavis contributed to a barrage of Red Sox home runs in the contest with a 409-foot solo shot in the fifth frame. The long ball was just his second of the season, as he has spent much of the campaign in the minors. Chavis has had a difficult time while up with the big club in 2021, slashing .200/.221/.354 across 68 plate appearances.