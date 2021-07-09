Cancel
Etowah, TN

Barbara A. Gross

dailypostathenian.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara A. Gross, 58, of Etowah passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, she was the daughter of the late Howell and Margaret Gross. She was a member of Carlock United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, listed above; stepfather, Robert Red Smith; brothers, Butch Gross and Tracy Gross; and sister, Kitty Tucker. She is survived by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Nolan and Hilda Gross of Etowah, and Quince Gross of Etowah; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Katie Wallace of Athens, and Maxine and Bill Roberts of Riceville. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 9, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Humberd officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at the funeral home and proceed to Green Hill Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service. Zane Gross, Eric Gross, Jesse Gross, Jeremy Rogers, Jon Roberts, Greyson Boyd, Chris Duff and Mikie Collins will serve as pallbearers. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.

