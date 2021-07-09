Dr. Jimmy L. McCarter, 80, of Athens passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a native of Knoxville, a resident most of his life of McMinn County, a son of the late James and Myrtle Garner McCarter, and was preceded in death by his brother, Danny McCarter. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Decatur. Dr. McCarter was called to preach at the age of 19 and served many churches in the Knoxville area, and McMinn and Meigs counties. He was Pastor Emeritus of Zion Hill Baptist Church. After retirement, he served many churches as interim pastor. He also had served as chaplain for the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department. Survivors include his wife, Ozella Benson McCarter of Athens; daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Dickie Slack of Athens; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Tonya McCarter of Maryville; grandchildren, Kara and Cody McConkey, Kendra Slack, and Makayla McCarter; great-grandson, Carter McConkey; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Jerri McCarter of Seymour; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Bob Haynes of Knoxville; sister-in-law, Carolyn McCarter of Powell; three sisters-in-law, Louise Taylor of Jefferson City, Dorthey Norwood of Athens, and Ernestine Hicks of Niota; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Upper Spring Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Cody Casteel, the Rev. Justin Brown, and Dickie Slack officiating and The Kenny Hale Family singing. Active pallbearers will be Dickie Slack, Cody McConkey, Tommy McCarter, Cody Casteel, Scott Cass and Don Wilson. There will be no formal visitation. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Jimmy-McCarter Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.