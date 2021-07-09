Willard “Bill” Bredwell, 76, of Decatur went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2021, at his home in Athens. He was a lifelong resident of Meigs County. Bill was retired from Athens Plow Company after 40 years. Bill was a deacon at Bethsadia Baptist Church for many years. Bill never met a stranger and loved cars, country and gospel music, as well as watching old classic television shows. Bill was addicted to Mountain Dew and a twist of his favorite chewing tobacco. He enjoyed his retirement by spending time with his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life of 44 years, Doris “Helen” Bredwell; his parents, Mart and Linda Bredwell; and his brother Ralph Bredwell. Left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Tony Bredwell; daughter-in-law, Melissa Bredwell; granddaughter, Sara Jewel Clift; sisters, Rosie Gibson, Mae Thompson, Della Denton, and Stella Mae Lynn; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bill had a small circle of friends that were like family and loved him dearly; they include Carolyn and Jonathan Crittenden, Joanne, Star and Lane Hendershot, Gail Pilkey, and Linda Shepherd. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Rocky Mount Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. Refreshments to follow in the church fellowship hall. Share a personal memory of Bill or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.