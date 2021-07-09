Portugal. The Man Adds Second Show at 2021 Fair Due to High Demand

Opening night at the 2021 Alaska State Fair on August 20 just got even better with hometown heroes Portugal. The Man adding a second show as part of the Fair’s 2021 AT&T Concert Series. The band is also playing the Fair on August 21. High demand led the Fair to add a second night of music with Alaska’s homegrown Grammy®-winning rockers, who will take the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre stage on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now for both shows, with limited tickets remaining for August 21.