Alaska State

Portugal. The Man Adds Second Show at 2021 Fair Due to High Demand

By ASF Press Release
Anchorage Press
 7 days ago

Opening night at the 2021 Alaska State Fair on August 20 just got even better with hometown heroes Portugal. The Man adding a second show as part of the Fair’s 2021 AT&T Concert Series. The band is also playing the Fair on August 21. High demand led the Fair to add a second night of music with Alaska’s homegrown Grammy®-winning rockers, who will take the ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre stage on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now for both shows, with limited tickets remaining for August 21.

