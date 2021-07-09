Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, TN

Ima Sue Powers Crabtree

dailypostathenian.com
 9 days ago

Ima Sue Powers Crabtree, 87, of Decatur passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She was a longtime member of Pisgah Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Georgia Sneed Powers; the father of her children, Lewis Pressley; and husband, J.C. Crabtree. She is survived by her sons, James “Jimmy” Pressley of Decatur, Eddie Pressley of Decatur, Glenn Pressley (Loretta) of Dayton, Danny Pressley of Decatur, Donnie Pressley (Betsy) of Cleveland, and Steve Pressley (Becky) of Cleveland; daughter, Jane Muphy of Athens; brother, Pete Powers; sisters, Ann Farmer, Millie Magyar, and Lovella Redman; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 9, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. Victor Abernathy officiating. Interment will be held on Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. in Pisgah Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories. Arrangements entrusted to Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

www.dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, TN
City
Cleveland, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Pisgah Baptist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
CyclingPosted by
CNN

Tadej Pogacar: Slovenian cycling sensation clinches second Tour de France victory

(CNN) — Sunday's processional final Tour de France stage that concluded in Paris confirmed Tadej Pogacar as winner of the race for a second year running. In truth, Pogacar's domination of the 2021 Tour has arguably appeared almost a procession at times, particularly after rivals such as countryman Primoz Roglic and Geraint Thomas both suffered crashes early on in the race.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...

Comments / 0

Community Policy