Ima Sue Powers Crabtree, 87, of Decatur passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She was a longtime member of Pisgah Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Georgia Sneed Powers; the father of her children, Lewis Pressley; and husband, J.C. Crabtree. She is survived by her sons, James “Jimmy” Pressley of Decatur, Eddie Pressley of Decatur, Glenn Pressley (Loretta) of Dayton, Danny Pressley of Decatur, Donnie Pressley (Betsy) of Cleveland, and Steve Pressley (Becky) of Cleveland; daughter, Jane Muphy of Athens; brother, Pete Powers; sisters, Ann Farmer, Millie Magyar, and Lovella Redman; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 9, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. Victor Abernathy officiating. Interment will be held on Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. in Pisgah Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories. Arrangements entrusted to Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services.