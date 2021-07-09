Walter Allen Goodwin
Walter Allen Goodwin, 64, of Riceville passed away Monday July 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Goodwin; and sister, Denise Goodwin. Survivors include two sons, Nathan and Josh Goodwin; mother, Doris Goodwin; grandson, Toby Goodwin; sister, Teri Bryan; and girlfriend, Karen Gadbury. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, at Chattanooga National Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.www.dailypostathenian.com
