Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Column: Carmel Valley’s Steffen Peters prepares for fifth Olympics in equestrian

By Bryce Miller San Diego Union-Tribune
delmartimes.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanding at the front desk of the public pool in Wellington, Fla., just outside of West Palm Beach, Steffen Peters found himself on the verge of another Olympic milestone. The Carmel Valley resident has represented the United States in Atlanta, Beijing, London and Rio, winning team bronze twice in the equestrian specialty dressage. Peters recently spent a month in Florida with his 13-year-old bay gelding named Suppenkasper to acclimate man and horse with the hot, humid weather waiting to soak competitors in sweat at the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo.

www.delmartimes.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
City
Carmel Valley, CA
Local
California Sports
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steffen Peters
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#London Olympics#Equestrian#Suppenkasper#Vanilla Ice#Yahoo#Rio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
News Break
Pets
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 110

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 people were missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany and Belgium on Friday, where waters were still rising with the death toll already well over 100 and communications in some areas cut. Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept...

Comments / 0

Community Policy