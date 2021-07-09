CDC: Vaccinated Teachers, Students Can Skip Masks This Fall

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the rate of infection of COVID-19 virus around the world as a pandemic. At the time, most practitioners concerned themselves with the actual disease process with a focus on contagion, management, and treatment. As pediatric providers, we were also immediately charged with the care and management of children in the office for well surveillance and acute care, while maintaining appropriate infection control measures for the safety of patients and staff. With school closures and social distancing, infants, children, and adolescent were asked to isolate in their homes. Pediatric providers immediately recognized that COVID-19 could have potential devastating effects on the psychological wellbeing of our patient population. As the summer neared an end, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) (2020) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (2020) encouraged schools across the country to allow children to be with their peers in some capacity (even if limited) in the classroom.