Wastewater treatment facilities often encounter a significant opportunity to demonstrate environmental responsibility while cutting costs and/or generating income by converting waste to energy. However, in some cases the practice isn’t as widespread as it could be because the readings required to optimize the process often clash with the misconception that biogas is messy and difficult to measure reliably. In other operations, when anaerobic digestion is improved, it can function as a net energy provider, generating biogas that can be further processed into electricity.