Aplastic anemia (AA) is a rare non-malignant hematological disorder for which allogeneic transplantation has been proved to be a curative option almost 50 years ago [1]. As a non-malignant disease AA is the archetype of diseases in which GvL is not mandatory but where acute and chronic do arm! Early attempts for transplantation in AA were associated with an increased risk of rejection due to the recipients’ alloimmunization. Attempts to reduce alloimmunization-induced rejection included donor buffy coat injection (that increased GVHD risk) or use of irradiation (that both increased chronic GVHD and risk of secondary malignancies). In two seminal papers the Seattle group provided formal evidence on what remains the gold standard of transplantation in patients with AA transplanted from HLA-identical sibling donors: the use of cyclophosphamide (Cy) and ATG as conditioning regimen [2] and the combination of cyclosporine (CSA) with methotrexate (MTX) for prevention of acute GVHD [3].