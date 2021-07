Spider-Man: No Way Home is just six months off its release and we are getting only more and more interesting rumours by the day. But while you wait for an official trailer, recent merchandise leaks have happened that could show us the two new suits that will be worn by our favorite wall-crawler in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker throughout his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has had over four suits. Last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he had ditched the classic red and blue colour pattern in the favour of red and black. It was a great rendition of the iconic suit and one that was welcomed by fans. Spider-Man – No Way Home: Plot of Tom Holland’s Marvel Film Leaked? An Old Reddit Thread Claiming So in Going Viral!