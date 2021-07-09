Cancel
Coal Township, PA

No injuries reported in Route 61 accident

By THE NEWS-ITEM
newsitem.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOAL TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-car accident Thursday night on Route 61 north near the Lancaster Switch overlooking the Anthra Plaza. Coal Township police reported a 16-year-old male from Coal Township was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt north at 6:25 p.m. when the car began to hydroplane during a rainstorm. Police said the vehicle spun around a few times and hit guardrail in the middle of the highway before traveling approximately 100 feet and coming to a stop.

