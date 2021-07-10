Cancel
New ‘Black Widow’ Featurette Teases Future Of the MCU

By Claire Epting
Marvel has shared a new action-packed featurette in advance of Black Widow, which makes its theatrical debut later this week. The clip offers insight from stars Scarlett Johansson and Rachel Weisz, along with producer Kevin Feige. The trio weighs in on Natasha Romanoff’s story and the role her standalone movie plays in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

