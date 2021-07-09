Regents vote to support Sonnentag Event Center

This rendering of the planned Sonnentag Event Center and Field House shows the setting along Menomonie Street and the Chippewa River. Construction of the $85.6 million multipurpose facility is expected to begin in spring 2022. Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Seven years after it was first proposed, the planned Sonnentag Event Center and Field House has taken a key step toward becoming a reality.

The UW System Board of Regents voted unanimously Thursday to authorize UW-Eau Claire to lease space in the planned multipurpose facility on Menomonie Street.

"This was really monumental," said Kimera Way, president of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation. "This was basically the last administrative thing from the university's side that we needed to accomplish so we could have a project."

Construction of the $85.6 million center is expected to begin in spring 2022 at its site along the Chippewa River, a mile west of the main UW-Eau Claire campus. Officials are projecting a spring 2024 opening, with Way looking forward to seeing the university's class of 2024 holding commencement in the facility.

A public-private partnership, the proposed 170,500-square-foot off-campus facility will have a capacity of 5,000 people and be home to Blugolds men’s and women’s basketball, which currently play in the 70-year-old, 44,000-square-foot Zorn Arena.

The Sonnentag center would be the largest facility of its kind in the region and could be used for concerts, youth sports tournaments and other events. Plans also include a two-story wellness and fitness center, a 60-yard turf field house and offices for UW-Eau Claire’s athletics department.

"We are thrilled that the Regents recognize the incredible opportunities the Sonnentag Event Center and Field House creates for our students as well as for our community," Chancellor James Schmidt said in a statement. "This state-of-the-art multipurpose facility will be a place where students and others will gather for everything from concerts and sporting events to commencement and other celebrations. Given its location near Hobbs Municipal Ice Center, Carson Park and the John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center, it will be a premier recreation and sports district that sits in the heart of off-campus student housing."

The total cost of the Sonnentag Project will be $100.6 million, as Mayo Clinic Health System plans to locate its imaging services and sports medicine program in a $15 million clinic within the complex. Mayo Clinic Health System also will use the turf facility for performance training, pre- and post-surgery rehabilitation and physical therapy.

The clinic is also expected to collaborate with the university on internships and learning opportunities for UW-Eau Claire students in multiple academic programs such as kinesiology, pre-med, athletic training and nursing.

"Over the past 50 years, the university and city both have cited the need for a larger event center," Way said in a statement. "Thanks to the incredible generosity of John and Carolyn Sonnentag, the commitment by our students and the support of UW System, we now are in a position to make those long-held dreams a reality. ... We are deeply grateful for the Sonnentags’ investment in their alma mater and this community."

The project kicked off in 2014 with a $10 million donation from UW-Eau Claire alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag that included 21 acres of land along Menomonie Street that had been used by their company, County Materials Corp. The Sonnentags have made additional financial commitments since then to support the construction of the facility. An additional $10 million for construction funding also is being sought from other donors, Way said.

The city of Eau Claire's capital improvement plan also includes $10.8 million for upgrades to Menomonie Street, a pedestrian trail underpass and an incentive to boost the seating capacity of the Sonnentag center. The city's incentive helped push the event center capacity from 4,100 to 5,000, making it more attractive as a site for larger events to come to Eau Claire.

Eventually, designs for the center will face reviews by Eau Claire’s Plan Commission, the city’s Waterways and Parks Commission and the City Council.

Blugold Real Estate Foundation officials indicated they hope to have development agreements approved for the project in August and the remaining philanthropy secured by the end of 2021.

The Sonnentag Project will be owned by the Eau Claire Community Complex, a nonprofit corporation established by Blugold Real Estate, a subsidiary of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, and Mayo Clinic Health System. Other project partners include the city of Eau Claire, Visit Eau Claire and UW-Eau Claire.

UW-Eau Claire would lease the facility for 20 years, with a 10-year renewal option. The university will manage operations.

Student fees would pay for lease of space for university use and Mayo Clinic Health System would lease its space. Community programming is expected to generate additional revenue.

Last week the Regents also approved a new segregated fee of $90 per student per semester that will be applied toward lease of the facility.

In an April referendum on campus, 61% of students who voted agreed to a fee of not more than $90 per semester to pay for the lease and operation of the event center. During the three-day election, 1,019 students voted in favor and 640 students voted no. The fee would be added to students’ bills once the building is occupied.

That necessary approval served as the catalyst for fundraisers to reach out to potential donors, proceed with detailed construction documents and prepare to seek the blessings of the UW System and local officials.

"Great things take time," Way said, reflecting on the project's seven-year journey. "This will be so transformative for the community. We're doing the best we can so students can benefit and so can the community."