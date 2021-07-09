CARES Act Information for Students

With the approval of the University of Michigan’s 2021-2022 budget, it is clear that making the University more accessible to low-income students was a priority. This year’s approval is in contrast to the Board of Regents’ initial failure in June 2020 to approve a budget for the University’s 2020-2021 school year, where the board was split 4-4 and tuition hikes were the contentious issue. This time around, a 6.4% increase in the financial aid budget for undergraduate students was approved, and the decision received notable support from many administrators, including University President Mark Schlissel, Regent Paul Brown (D) and Board Chairwoman Denise Ilitch (D).