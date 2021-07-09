CARES Act Information for Students
About HEERF (CARES), HEERF II (CRRSAA), and HEERF III (ARP) The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was signed into law on March 27, 2020. The CARES Act allotted $2.2 trillion for economic aid to the American people negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of that $2.2 trillion, approximately $14 billion was allocated to the U.S. Office of Postsecondary Education as the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, or HEERF, and distributed to U.S. institutions of higher education.www.albion.edu
