The Big Bad Morning Show welcomed Orioles Executive VP and GM Mike Elias on Friday morning, just a few days before the O's will use the number 5 pick in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft. It's a big day for the O's, who are hoping to select another player that will hopefully be a cornerstone for the Birds' future. Mike discusses the pitfalls of selecting between high school players and college players and the impact international players have when picking in the draft. As it pertains to the Major League level, Mike, Ed, and Jeremy talked about the struggles Matt Harvey has gone through over the last 6 weeks and why his numbers do not necessarily reflect the unfortunate product that's shown up on the field.