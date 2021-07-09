Cancel
Financial terms revealed for Virginia Tech coach Mike Young's new deal

By MARK BERMAN The Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young will eventually become a $3 million man. The financial terms of Young's contract extension were disclosed by Virginia Tech on Friday. The Roanoke Times had reported June 28 that Young was getting a three-year extension that would keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season. But Tech did not announce that extension until Friday, when it also announced extensions for five other coaches.

