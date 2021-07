Dale “Bub” James Wolford, age 62, passed away on June 27, 2021. Bub was born in Enumclaw, WA on May 8, 1959, to Burley and Mariel Wolford. Bub grew up in Issaquah, WA and attended Issaquah High School. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, fishing, car races, and causing trouble with his friends, all of whom were like family to him. If anyone needed a laugh or a reminder of a memory, Bub always had a story to share.