Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston Township, MI

Bill aims to spend billions to fix nation's aging dams

By MICHAEL CASEY Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Lawmakers in Congress on Friday introduced a bill that would pump tens of billions of dollars into fixing and upgrading the country’s dams. The Twenty-First Century Dams Act, introduced by Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, proposes to spend nearly $26 billion to make the repairs that would enhance safety and increase the power generation capacity of the country’s 90,000 dams. It also calls for removing any dams that have outlived their usefulness.

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Michigan Government
Boston Township, MI
Government
City
Boston Township, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dams#Ap#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsladailypost.com

U.S. Senators Heinrich And Bennet Introduce Bill To Expand And Improve Tribal Access To Clean Water

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) introduced a bill to dramatically expand Tribal access to clean water by investing in water infrastructure. This bill would increase funding through Indian Health Service, Bureau of Reclamation, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Environmental Protection Agency...
Congress & CourtsThe Post and Courier

Lock and Dam included on congressional draft funding bill

The New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam has remained in the interest of the U.S. House of Representatives. Lawmakers in Washington D.C. included the project on the draft bill for energy and water which, “encourages the Corps to work expeditiously toward a resolution that will ensure existing water levels are maintained, as required in section 1319 of the WIIN Act of 2016.”
Congress & Courtswildlife.org

TWS and AFS support research units in spending bill

As the U.S. House Appropriations Committee considered the appropriations bill for the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Interior, The Wildlife Society and the American Fisheries Society sent appropriators a letter last week with their suggestions. The two organizations stressed the importance of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Cooperative...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...
POTUSPOLITICO

House moves labor spending bill

Editor’s Note: Weekly Shift is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Employment & Immigration policy newsletter, Morning Shift. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

HHS spending bill advances without Hyde Amendment

A key House subcommittee on Monday cleared a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) without including a decades-old rider prohibiting funding for abortions, kicking off what is likely to be a long and bruising fight. For the first time in 40 years, the Hyde Amendment...
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
Maryland Statecbslocal.com

Gov. Hogan Renews COVID State of Emergency In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a proclamation that renewed the COVID State of Emergency days after he had announced the state of emergency would end. The proclamation is listed as an “Administrative Grace Period” for July 12.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Judge Jeanine asks the Biden administration: Who do you work for?

Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed the Biden administration Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for inviting the United Nations Human Rights Council, which includes countries like China, Russia, Cuba and Venezuela, to investigate the United States. JUDGE JEANINE: In his never-ending campaign to put America last, the Biden administration has invited...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

QAnon fanatics are rebranding their 'secret war.' And it could work.

A few years into waiting for “the storm” to sweep away former President Donald Trump’s enemies, some believers in the prophetic QAnon conspiracy theory have decided to take matters into their own hands. These “digital soldiers” aren’t picking up guns or marching on the Capitol — though many actually did...
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: More Money Could Be Coming In

There have been multiple debates persisting in the US Congress regarding the stimulus check payment and how many dollars will be spent. According to reports from multiple news media, there is a huge question about who gets how much money. Quite a few congressmen have been pushing for multiple stimulus...

Comments / 1

Community Policy