Mexican magnate wanted for tax fraud has left country, govt says

Rafi Anwari had worked his way up from delivery driver to owner of two Northern Virginia deep-dish pizza shops when he was offered a job recruiting Dari and Pashto linguists to work with U.S. troops in Afghanistan during the 2009 surge. He jumped at the opportunity. He had come to the United States from Kabul as a refugee; he remembered how the Russian army occupied his native country without any ability to talk to its people.