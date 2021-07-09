Cancel
STEPHEN PEARCY Once Again Floats Possibility Of Classic RATT Reunion: 'I'm Opening The Door'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Pearcy has once again floated the possibility of the surviving members of the classic RATT lineup reuniting to play live shows or make a new studio album. Pearcy made the comments three months after he was joined by his former bandmate Bobby Blotzer during the RATT singer's livestream concert from the world-famous Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip.

