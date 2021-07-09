STEPHEN PEARCY Once Again Floats Possibility Of Classic RATT Reunion: 'I'm Opening The Door'

Earlier this week, Metallica announced plans to hold a 40th-anniversary celebration at San Francisco’s Chase Center on December 17th and December 19th. “It feels like just yesterday that we were hitting the stage playing our first show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA, in the spring of 1982!” they wrote in a letter to fans. “It’s been a nutty ride and even though most of the time it feels like we’re just getting started, we’re excited to celebrate the past four decades with you. What better way to mark this milestone than to invite the worldwide Metallica Family to join us in our hometown of San Francisco, CA.”