‘59 Pontiac puzzle was pandemic-pertinent

You might say this week’s OCC headline and subject photo is, well, puzzling – to say the least! Allow me to explain. I don’t need to state the obvious about what turned everyone’s world upside in April of 2020! On a personal note, besides immediate family concerns, I had just lined up a cast of three TKCS-STL participating volunteers, a.k.a. The Fin Man Posse, to help me continue the presentation of SEMA’s Take a Kid to a Car Show program at local shows and cruises.