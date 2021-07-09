Cancel
Billings, MT

Billings Crime Riddled Lazy KT Hotel is Coming Down. Then What?

 7 days ago
A big story this week in Billings was the announcement that the Lazy KT Hotel is slated for demolition. The dingy, budget hotel has been a hotspot for criminal activity at the corner of 14th St and 1st Ave N for years, with a reported 338 police calls to the property in the previous 24 months, according to a Billings Gazette article, citing East Billings Industrial Revitalization District (EBIRD) director Zack Terakedis.

