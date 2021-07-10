Drake Really Rented Out Dodger Stadium for Intimate Date Night with Model Johanna Leia
After recently being spotted at multiple Sierra Canyon basketball games it looks like Drake is letting his feelings be heard. Taking his moves off the court by renting out the entire Dodger Stadium to take his new *unofficial* partner Johanna Leia on a date. Who is Johanna Leia? She’s an Instagram model, and her son Amari Bailey currently plays on the Sierra Canyon Highschool basketball team with LeBron’s son Bronny. He’s the #3 rated guard and the #1 Combo Gaurd in the entire country.manofmany.com
