Surfside, FL

Death toll climbs to 86 in Surfside collapse

By Ryan Chatelain, Breanne Deppisch
spectrumnews1.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official death toll in the Surfside, Fla, condominium collapse increased to 86 people on Saturday, authorities said, after first responders recovered the bodies of seven additional victims overnight. What You Need To Know. The official death toll of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, increased to...

Comments / 0

#Cat#Accident#Authorities#U S Postal Service#Gps#The Police Department
Posted by
Daily Mail

Just a hole in the ground: Surfside condo site is completely cleared a month after collapse as final death toll is revealed at 97 with one still missing - as judge says victims and families will receive at least $150M compensation

The site of the deadly Surfside condo collapse has been almost completely cleared, less than a month after the disaster which killed at least 97 people. Photos from the site shared Tuesday show how the lot has changed in the 27 days since the deadly disaster on June 24. The...
Surfside, FLNBC Washington

Final Victim of Condo Collapse Identified by Family, Bringing Death Toll to 98

The remains of the final victim at the site of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, have been found and identified, according to family members. The family members told NBC 6 that the remains of Estelle Hedaya were found, bringing the total number of victims identified to 98. Miami-Dade Police have not confirmed that information at this time.
Posted by
Reuters

Final death toll from Florida condominium collapse put at 98

July 26 (Reuters) - Remains of the last person still listed as missing in the collapse of a Florida condominium tower on June 24 have been recovered and identified, bringing the final confirmed death toll to 98, Miami-Dade County officials said on Monday. Remains of the latest victim, Estelle Hedaya,...
Glenwood Springs, COspectrumnews1.com

Mudslides force more than 100 to spend night on highway

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — More than 100 people had to spend the night on a highway, including nearly 30 who took refuge in a tunnel, after rain over an area burned by a wildfire once again triggered mudslides in western Colorado, authorities said Friday. The people were caught with...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Posted by
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey Woman Rams Shopping Cart Into Bullying Pack of Teens At Target

Sooooo I'm goonna need New Jersey peeps to stop getting into so many viral videos, OK? A few weeks ago we had this ratchet behavior in a Victoria's Secret in Short Hills. Now, another video comes out of Clifton...not our finest moments. In this video, a woman was shopping when she encountered some teens allegedly bullying her and other shoppers. She took matters into her own hands, by shoving a shopping cart into one of the teens and confiscating a parking cone from them as they taunt her.
Posted by
CBS LA

One Dead In Diamond Bar Crash On 60 Freeway

DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – A 20-year-old man inside a stalled Honda Accord was killed and two other men just outside the car were injured Saturday when the vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV in the carpool lane of the Pomona (60) Freeway, authorities said. Officers responded at approximately 3:04 a.m. to the eastbound 60 Freeway just east of Grand Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. A 2019 Nissan Armada was driving at an undetermined speed when it rear- ended the Honda, killing the victim inside the car. The Compton resident was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda, a 21-year-old man from La Puente, suffered major injuries and another passenger, a 20-year-old man from Los Angeles, suffered moderate injuries. Paramedics rushed them both to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center. They were just outside the Accord at the time of the crash, authorities said. The 44-year-old Moreno Valley man driving the 2019 Nissan Armada that crashed into the Accord suffered major injuries and was rushed to an area hospital. The CHP’s Baldwin Park area office urged anyone who saw the crash to call them at 626-338-1164. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Posted by
CBS Philly

Sources: Missing Bucks County Woman Casey Johnston’s Car Found In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A large police response has converged in an area in Northeast Philadelphia. Multiple sources tell Eyewitness News that investigators have located the car owned by missing woman Casey Johnston along Woodhaven Road. Johnston is the 26-year-old from Lower Southampton, Bucks County who was last seen three weeks ago in Philadelphia’s Chinatown section, where her cellphone was recovered. Investigators were conducting an aerial search earlier Saturday when the car was spotted. There has still been no sign of Johnston.
Bridgeton, NJDaily Journal

Bridgeton man seriously injured in North Pearl Street crash

BRIDGETON – A city man was seriously injured when his truck ran off the road on Sunday and struck two utility poles. Alexander Abner, 24, was driving south along North Pearl Street at about 2 a.m. when he lost control of his truck, investigators said. The 2007 Ford F-150, traveling...

