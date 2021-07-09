GCDS Center for Public Good Receives E.E. Ford Foundation Grant

Greenwich Country Day School’s Center for Public Good (CPG) has been awarded a prestigious Edward E. Ford Foundation Grant of $100,000. The Grant will support cultivating new and existing partnerships with non-profit organizations in the local community and beyond. It will allow GCDS, a leader in the local community, to continue to evolve the service-learning program into a fully integrated curriculum and an influential component of everyday conversations and decisions. Additionally, the E.E. Ford grant will allow GCDS to expand CPG grant awards to a greater number of applicants. Finally, this grant will allow for the creation of more opportunities for service internships and funding personnel to manage the program.