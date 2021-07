One of the most common criticisms I’ve seen against The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is that it features an overabundance of filler content. Finding Faron Woods’ lost Kikwi, completing the Silent Realm trials, procuring sacred water for Faron’s basin — despite being required in order to complete Link’s adventure, these sequences are often criticized as unnecessary diversions from the main quest. Indeed, even as someone who adores Skyward Sword, I have vented my frustrations toward the game’s reliance on these mandatory side quests.