MLB

Amid a mix of emotions, Gerrit Cole returns to Houston as the Yankees' ace

Times Herald-Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Gerrit Cole’s initial arrival back at Minute Maid Park was all together a different experience than many of his Yankees’ teammates. They can still see their World Series hopes being shattered here. As a key contributor on two Houston Astros playoff teams, “there’s a bit of nostalgia there,’’...

