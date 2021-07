Omaha, NE — Staff at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo are informing recent campout guests that they may need medication after a possible exposure to rabies. It is recommended by the Douglas County Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health that all guests who were staying at the zoo overnight on July 2nd to July 3rd and on June 29th to June 30th receive the rabies postexposure prophylaxis (PEP).