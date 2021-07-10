Amid Heat Wave, Governor Frees Up Additional Energy

Opponents to the Basin Creek Solar farm state “how can this power the Atlas data center, plus 40,000 homes when the sun is not shining?” We know the sun does not shine 24 hours and that there are even limitations when the plant is producing peak power. Confusion around the potential power production of the Basin Creek Solar farm is a common misconception we face. When the team states that the project can power the datacenter plus 40,000 homes, this is about the peak output of the system — not the annual energy production.