Amid Heat Wave, Governor Frees Up Additional Energy
Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an emergency proclamation to free up additional energy capacity amid extreme triple-digit temperatures across California. Newsom also noted that the Bootleg Fire in Southern-Central Oregon is currently threatening a regional transmission system and impacting California’s power supply. The proclamation permits power plants to generate more power by suspending certain permitting requirements. It allows for the use of backup power generation and frees up additional energy capacity to help alleviate the heat-induced demands on the state’s energy grid.www.mymotherlode.com
