Here’s who Parson appointed to Missouri’s redistricting commissions
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson named his 40 picks for independent bipartisan redistricting commissions Friday, setting the stage for a lengthy map-drawing process. The U.S. Census Bureau unveiled its 2020 apportionment data in April. Missouri did not lose any congressional seats at a population of 6.1 million, but all eyes are on the state’s legislative maps after the redistricting process changed yet again last year.themissouritimes.com
