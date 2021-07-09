Cancel
Here’s who Parson appointed to Missouri’s redistricting commissions

 6 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson named his 40 picks for independent bipartisan redistricting commissions Friday, setting the stage for a lengthy map-drawing process. The U.S. Census Bureau unveiled its 2020 apportionment data in April. Missouri did not lose any congressional seats at a population of 6.1 million, but all eyes are on the state’s legislative maps after the redistricting process changed yet again last year.

