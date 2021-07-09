Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

No bail for Boston man shot during struggle with police in Roslindale

By Brynne Connolly
whdh.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Boston man who was shot by police after a traffic stop in Roslindale turned into a violent struggle, officials said. Theodore Gamble-Williams, 36, was ordered to be held without bail in West Roxbury Division of the Boston Municipal Court Friday on charges that include three counts of assault and battery on a police officer and single counts of unlawful possession of a firearm as a second offense, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute as a subsequent offense and resisting arrest, according to a release issued by District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

whdh.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roslindale, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whdh#West Roxbury Division#District#Gamble Williams#Sunbeam Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 1

Community Policy