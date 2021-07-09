'Fast and furious' NHL offseason to unfold over three weeks

It feels like it’s been a while since I could say this, but the Tampa Bay Lightning have a pretty easy Restricted Free Agent situation in front of them this summer compared to recent offseasons. Going into 2020-21, they had Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev, and Erik Cernak as big names to sign. The previous summer it was Brayden Point, but they also took care of Andrei Vasilevskiy’s big extension. Before the 2018 season, they had J.T. Miller, but also got Nikita Kucherov’s extension done a year early. In 2017 it was Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat. In 2016, it was Alex Killorn and Kucherov. Not to mention Steven Stamkos’ UFA contract and signing Victor Hedman a year early. Going into the 2015-16 season may have been the last time the RFA contracts were as easy as they’ll be this year, with Andrej Sustr being the only significant RFA that needed a new contract.