Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

'Fast and furious' NHL offseason to unfold over three weeks

By STEPHEN WHYNO
harrisondaily.com
 11 days ago

Pausing the Stanley Cup celebration and with his voice still hoarse from partying, Alex Killorn acknowledged the back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning on the ice when the NHL returns in the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Killorn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#Stanley Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Taylor Hall, Vladimir Tarasenko and More

The 2020-21 NHL season is over. The Tampa Bay Lightning repeated as Stanley Cup champions, and there won't be any more hockey played until this fall. However, there's a lot that will take place on the NHL calendar between then and now. And there's a good chance that many teams' rosters will look much different by the time the 2021-22 season arrives. Even discounting the expansion draft on July 21, free agents will be switching teams and trades will be taking place.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Montreal Canadiens Accused Of Cheating By Various Teams.

The Montreal Canadiens have been making headlines over the last couple of days. It started of course with the shocking Shea Weber announcement. After playing like a machine to help lead the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Finals, it was suddenly revealed that he was dealing with career threatening injuries and might never play again.
NHLPosted by
The Spun

Hockey World Reacts To The Alexander Ovechkin News

The Seattle Kraken will get their chance to pluck players off of other NHL rosters in the league’s upcoming expansion draft later this week. However, each team has been given the chance to protect a handful of their current players that won’t be eligible to be selected by the new franchise.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Vladimir Tarasenko Not Protected by Blues in Kraken Expansion Draft

With Vladimir Tarasenko reportedly looking to leave the St. Louis Blues, the three-time All-Star could end up as a member of the Seattle Kraken. Per Frank Seravelli of DailyFaceoff.com, the Blues did not protect Tarasenko from the expansion draft that will take place July 21. Tarasenko's future with the Blues...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Flyers: To trade or not to trade for Vladimir Tarasenko

After turning in an underwhelming season that left many a fan in the City of Brotherly Love discouraged about the future, the Philadelphia Flyers came out swinging in the lead-up to the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, shipping out Nolan Patrick and Philippe Myers in a three-team deal to acquire ex-Nashville Predators defenseman, Ryan Ellis.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: NHL Trade Rumors; Bruins Linked To Hyman, Landeskog

The Boston Bruins have let it be known they will be active on the NHL trade market and in NHL free agency. Bruins GM Don Sweeney and team President Cam Neely have been in lockstep when it comes to improving the top 4 defensive and bottom 6 forward groups. The question now is, do they swing for the fences and acquire star players and mega contracts or focus more on role players?
NHLrawcharge.com

A look at the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Restricted Free Agent situation

It feels like it’s been a while since I could say this, but the Tampa Bay Lightning have a pretty easy Restricted Free Agent situation in front of them this summer compared to recent offseasons. Going into 2020-21, they had Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev, and Erik Cernak as big names to sign. The previous summer it was Brayden Point, but they also took care of Andrei Vasilevskiy’s big extension. Before the 2018 season, they had J.T. Miller, but also got Nikita Kucherov’s extension done a year early. In 2017 it was Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat. In 2016, it was Alex Killorn and Kucherov. Not to mention Steven Stamkos’ UFA contract and signing Victor Hedman a year early. Going into the 2015-16 season may have been the last time the RFA contracts were as easy as they’ll be this year, with Andrej Sustr being the only significant RFA that needed a new contract.
NHLPosted by
CNN

Early Predictions for the 2021 NHL Offseason

The 2021 NHL offseason could shape up to be one of the busiest in some time. Several noteworthy stars, such as Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, have surfaced as trade candidates. Some of them could be moved during draft weekend July 23-24. Free...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Plus Offseason Questions

Vancouver’s ongoing journey for a third-line center could include some trade or free-agent targets. It all comes down to cost for the Canucks, who have the salary cap to deal with. One of the players that stick out is Nicolas Roy, who at 24, looks on the verge of...
NHLPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Moving on from past is first step in this NHL offseason

It's hard for Duncan Keith to say goodbye to yesterday. Pekka Rinne and Kevan Miller, too. Even more difficult for Zach Parise and Ryan Suter because it wasn't their call. Moving on from the past is an early theme of the NHL offseason. Chicago traded Keith after 16 seasons that included three Stanley Cup titles. After Rinne retired following a decade of goaltending in Nashville and Minnesota announced buyouts for Parise and Suter with four years left on their contracts Tuesday, Miller called in a career Wednesday following a couple of injury-plagued seasons with Boston.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Lightning Are Daring Kraken To Take a Big Contract At the Expansion Draft

It’s difficult to think of a more exciting and impactful 12 month period in Tampa Bay Lightning history than what has happened since August 1st, 2020. During that timeframe, the Lightning won a Stanley Cup in the bubble, experienced a busy offseason with a few important moves made to hold together their roster, played through a shortened season unlike any other in league history, won a second Stanley Cup in just 10 months, and then immediately had to prepare for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft along with the 2021 Entry Level Draft.
NHLchatsports.com

Chaos Looms for Fletcher in NHL Offseason

Chuck Fletcher, Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The upcoming NHL offseason promises to be unique in many ways, most of which are results of scheduling difficulties forced on the league by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Stanley Cup will be awarded in the coming days, and chaos is sure to ensue.
NHLPosted by
WGR550

2021 NHL offseason has begun

With the 2021 Stanley Cup Final now in the books, it’s time for the official start of the NHL offseason, which starts at around 11 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 8 with the opening of the first buyout period in the NHL.
NHLmyq105.com

The 9 Players The Tampa Bay Lightning Will Keep

When a new team comes into the NHL, they have the ability to recruit players from around the league. Before that happens, each team can choose a handful of players to keep. The rest they have to make available to the new team in a special draft. The Seattle Kraken now know who they can and can’t take from Tampa Bay. The list of Lightning players that the Bolts have decided to hold on to are…

Comments / 0

Community Policy