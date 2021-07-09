Alice “Jean” Roda passed away on July 8, 2021 at the age of 99. She was born Sept. 11, 1921 in Williamsville, N.Y. to the late Bert and Elizabeth (Chittenden) Brennan, and was a resident of Genesee County (Batavia, Elba & Byron) for most of her life. Jean worked in a number of office positions after obtaining a degree at Rochester Business Institute, and retired from the USPS in 1978. She was also involved in the community through her church, Byron First Presbyterian, and volunteering (Meals on Wheels, blood drives and UMMC). Jean will be missed by all who knew her.