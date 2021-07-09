Cancel
Mets trade deadline target Adam Frazier fan of New York

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Frazier is garnering some interest on the trade market. The Mets are one of the teams interested in the Pirates second baseman, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. And why wouldn’t they be?. Frazier has been one of the best players in baseball this season, hitting .326/.396/.461 with a...

